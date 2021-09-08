CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, KY

City approves fire, police pay raises

By Tammy Shaw
Shelbyville Sentinel-News
 4 days ago

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3:00 am (Updated: September 8, 3:01 am) The Shelbyville City Council Thursday approved two salary ordinances to help make fire and police department pay more competitive during its regular meeting. The ordinance approved will increase salaries of fulltime firefighters at or below the rank of captain, and police officers at or below lieutenant. Changes apply to work performed after early October. The last adjustment to these pay scales occurred 2 or 3 years ago. “The salaries aren’t as competitive as they should be,” said David Eaton, Shelbyville mayor.

