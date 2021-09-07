American Probe Into German Company Elicits German Probe Into German Company

Warszawska róg Szerokiej w Tomaszowie Mazowieckim, w województwie łódzkim, PL, EU. CC0, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht sounds terrifying. Generally speaking, it’s not, unless you are a short-seller or journalist with the temerity to uncover potential wrongdoing at a German company. If you’re one of those German companies, however, it’s usually a cuddly teddy bear. Much as it would like to, however—and certainly much as Allianz CEO Oliver Bäte would like it to—BaFin simply can’t ignore the growing number of U.S. regulatory probes in the same way it ignored the growing stack of client lawsuits over the company’s collapsed Structured Alpha hedge funds. And so, with regret, and belatedly as ever, the Germans are opening a probe of their own.