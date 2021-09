SAGINAW, MI - The lights are starting to come back on in mid-Michigan after a line of severe storms knocked out power to the area earlier this week. As of 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 , Consumers Energy is reporting that a majority of customers in Bay and Saginaw counties have had their power restored. Consumers Energy is reporting that only 789 of its customers in Saginaw County are without power after severe thunderstorms took down and damaged powerlines after a squall line passed through in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Sept. 7. Bay County has 89 Consumers customers without power.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO