Honeysuckle, grapefruit pith and slight petrol aromas show on the nose of this bottling. The palate is wrapped in compelling tension, with flavors of lime balm, lemon verbena and brie rind complementing each other. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93. Price. Designation. 3D. Variety. Chardonnay. Winery. Brewer-Clifton. Print a Shelf Talker Label.