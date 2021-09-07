CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Cooper Gives Update on Hurricane Ida Recovery

stpgov.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper offers an update on Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. “My top priority has been to restore power to every citizen and business in St. Tammany Parish, and every day we are getting closer to achieving that goal,” said President Cooper. “Once Hurricane Ida had passed through St. Tammany, we were reduced to virtually no power throughout the entire parish. Today, we have roughly 90% of our parish re-energized and are working diligently to restore power to the rest.”

