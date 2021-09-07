CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chainlink Data Providers Explain Why Hybrid Smart Contracts Demand High-Quality Data

Cover picture for the articleAs the industry-standard decentralized oracle network, Chainlink provides developers with the largest collection of reliable, high-quality data sources to power advanced hybrid smart contracts that are resistant to market challenges like flash loan attacks. This requires close collaboration between Chainlink and the data providers that curate and securely deliver data throughout the Chainlink network.

