CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Expect China’s Coast Guard to Conduct Counter-Drug Patrols Off Latin America

By Guest Author
cimsec.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe China Coast Guard (CCG) is growing in capability, capacity, and confidence. With an established presence throughout China’s “near seas” in East Asia and further abroad in the North Pacific on fishery patrols, the possibility of additional long-distance deployments by the CCG should be seen as a matter of when and not if.1 This is especially true in waters where Chinese interests and citizens are threatened but the cooperative look of the CCG’s white hulls presents a more appealing optic than the more confrontational appearance of China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy’s (PLAN) gray hulls. One such location is off the west coast of Latin America in the Eastern Pacific on counter-narcotic patrols due the increasing problem of illegal drugs from Latin America making their way across the Pacific to Chinese consumers.2.

cimsec.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#United States Coast Guard#South China#The China Coast Guard#Ccg#The U S Navy#Maritime Militia#The U S Coast Guard#Uscg#Npfc#Unscr 2125#Non Chinese#Latin American#Unscr 2482
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
Worldwfla.com

Coast Guard offloads $51 million cocaine shipment in Puerto Rico after Caribbean drug bust

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard announced Friday that it offloaded about $51 million worth of cocaine at Coast Guard Base San Juan in Puerto Rico. Crew members from the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Etheridge and British Virgin Islands authorities seized 1,700 kilograms of cocaine in the waters northeast of the British Virgin Islands in August. The seized drugs are worth an estimated $51 million, the Coast Guard said in a press release.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

North Korea accuses US of committing “large-scale atrocities against innocent people” in Afghanistan

On a declaration This Sunday, published on its website, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs charged against the US policy in Afghanistan. “‘The antiterrorist campaign’, led by the United States and waged in Afghanistan in the last two decades, came to an end with the hasty flight of American troops,” reads the note, in which it is urged to take the Army of USA “to justice at all costs for their large-scale atrocities against innocent people“.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Al-Qaeda leader appears in new video on 9/11 anniversary

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a new video released on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: Last November, rumors spread that Osama bin Laden's former No. 2 had died from an illness though senior leadership never commented. In the new video, al-Zawahri makes references that extend to at least January, according to the monitoring group SITE Intelligence.
AccidentsFlight Global.com

Air India Express 737 crash captain did not respond to go-around call

Investigators have revealed that the first officer of an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 unsuccessfully tried to convince the captain to abort an unstable second approach to Kozhikode before the jet landed long in a tailwind and fatally overran. The inquiry believes the captain was under “misplaced motivation” pressure to...
Public HealthPosted by
WEKU

I Got A 'Mild' Breakthrough Case. Here's What I Wish I'd Known

The test results that hot day in early August shouldn't have surprised me — all the symptoms were there. A few days earlier, fatigue had enveloped me like a weighted blanket. I chalked it up to my weekend of travel. Next, a headache clamped down on the back of my skull. Then my eyeballs started to ache. And soon enough, everything tasted like nothing.
Militarycrossroadstoday.com

Japan detects suspected China submarine near southern island

TOKYO (AP) — Japan detected a submarine believed to be Chinese off a southern Japanese island, the defense ministry said Sunday, heightening Japan’s caution levels in the East China Sea as China increases its military activities. The submarine remained submerged, but the ministry said in a statement that it believes...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.
Congress & Courtswashingtonnewsday.com

To avoid another COVID, a Republican senator wants to ban research on ‘potentially pandemic pathogens.’

GOP Senator Wants to Ban ‘Potentially Pandemic Pathogen’ Research to Avoid Another COVID. Senator Roger Marshall of the United States is expressing his dissatisfaction with China’s apparent role in the COVID-19 outbreak and the US’ capacity to hold China accountable for the pandemic. The Kansas senator released an eight-point proposal...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

PARIS (Reuters) - The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. “They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy