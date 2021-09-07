KGWA Local News Wednesday

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GC)---The 2020 U.S. Census population numbers were released recently showing a 3.9% increase in Enid, putting the city over the 50,000 mark. Lisa Powell, Executive Director of the Enid Regional Development Alliance, said passing the threshold of 50,000 people classifies Enid as a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) and the 9th largest city in the State, just behind Midwest City. Enid remains the largest population center north of I-40 and west of I-35 and serves a trade area of over 150,000 people who shop, see their doctors, and conduct business in Enid weekly. With short commute times, a low crime rate, state of the art school facilities, 2 regional medical centers, new athletic facilities, and a thriving public art and music scene, Enid's growth is only accelerating.

