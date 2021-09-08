Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin Split?

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin have officially split, Us Weekly reports. “Amelia was the one who ended things,” one insider tells Us. The 38-year-old Disick and 20-year-old Hamlin were first linked in October, much to the horror of social media observers, who decried their age gap. Her parents reportedly had their doubts too, but the pair seemed to be going strong until a DM from Disick to Younes Bendjima was leaked by Bendjima.