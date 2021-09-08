CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin Split?

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio PRPhotos.com
Effingham Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin have officially split, Us Weekly reports. “Amelia was the one who ended things,” one insider tells Us. The 38-year-old Disick and 20-year-old Hamlin were first linked in October, much to the horror of social media observers, who decried their age gap. Her parents reportedly had their doubts too, but the pair seemed to be going strong until a DM from Disick to Younes Bendjima was leaked by Bendjima.

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Younes Bendjima
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Amelia Gray
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#The Split#Pda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy