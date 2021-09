ATEEZ is only one week away from their latest comeback!. On September 6 KST, the KQ Entertainment boy group unveiled the official tracklist for their upcoming mini album 'ZERO : FEVER Part.3.' The album features six songs in total, including "Deja Vu" and "Eternal Sunshine," which are both currently contenders for title track. According to the tracklist, members Hongjoong and Mingi both participated in rapmaking for the album, with Hongjoong also participating in composing and arranging the tracks "Rocky" and "All About You."