Local Scouts welcome new district executive

Nashville, Tenn. – Today, the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) welcomes Dr. Troy White as the Agency’s sixth executive director. White previously served as the director of housing authorities and market segment leader at Aprio, a consulting firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. Prior to that, he worked at several housing authorities including the Atlanta and Charlotte Housing Authorities where he served as the chief operating officer, and the Housing Authority of the City of Ansonia in Connecticut, where he served as the executive director. He brings expertise in affordable housing development, finance, human services, economic development, compliance, community engagement, risk management, community development and facilities management.
