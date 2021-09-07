CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Scouts welcome new district executive

By For the Daily Gate City
Daily Gate City
 8 days ago

The Mississippi Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America welcomes Mr. Matthew Shaw as the new Shoquoquon district executive. Shaw was selected after a nationwide search and started on Sept. 1. Shaw is a Burlington Native who grew up in Mediapolis. Matt left the area to pursue a Bachelor of Arts...

