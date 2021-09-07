Standing Bear Council continues Cherokee studies

The Standing Bear Council will host its September membership meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Hawkeye Restaurant, 105 N. Park Drive, Keokuk. The meeting is delayed one week as the Council is a vendor in the Grape Festival in Nauvoo, Ill. during Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-5. Standing Bear Council meetings are open to the public; they are open to all people – Native and non-Native. Those wishing to eat are encouraged to come at noon. Please bring one canned or dry good for storage.