Thousands Without Power in Southwest Michigan After Tuesday Night Storm

We're getting into one of the most celebrated times of the year. The 3 and a half month period where Fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the holidays all come together to wrap up the year. As we get into Fall this year, we're seeing more businesses staying open, things starting to loosen up just a bit, and more things to do around Kalamazoo that are fall related. We wanted to compile a solid check list so that you don't forget anything when it comes to enjoying the Fall weather and season.