CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Park, MD

Terps Head North to Charm City Challenge

umterps.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE PARK, Md. - The Terrapins volleyball team heads up to nearby UMBC this weekend for the Charm City Challenge featuring Howard, Quinnipiac, and the host Retrievers. The UMBC contest on Saturday will be the only match streamed on the America East site. Live stats for all matches will be updated here once available.

umterps.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
R Scarlet Knights

Volleyball Heads To UConn Challenge

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The Rutgers volleyball team is back in action this weekend at the UConn Challenge taking on Central Connecticut State on Friday and Lafayette and the host Huskies on Saturday. GAME DAY INFO. TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE. Friday, September 3. Rutgers vs. CCSU – 2 pm. UConn vs. Lafayette...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
umterps.com

Terps Take Down West Virginia, 30-24

COLLEGE PARK, MD – Big plays on both sides of the ball help Maryland take down West Virginia, 30-24, as the Terps won their home opener for the 16th consecutive time. Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 332 yards with three touchdowns. Both Dontay Demus Jr. and Rakim Jarrett had six catches and more than 100 yards receiving and a touchdown apiece. Tayon Fleet-Davis ran for 123 yards. The defense showed out as well with four turnovers gained and four sacks.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terps Top Temple in Thriller, 3-2

PHILADELPHIA – The Maryland volleyball team topped the Temple Owls in a 3-2 thriller, its second victory of the day and second in the Cherry and White Invite. After dominating the first set of the night by a score of 25-6, the Terps came back in the fourth and fifth sets to clinch their fifth victory of the season in their first true road match of the campaign. After entering overtime in the final set, Rainelle Jones played the role of the hero as her block sealed the final set, 17-15. This victory came mere hours after the Terps topped LIU 3-0. For that full recap check HERE.
SPORTS
umterps.com

Terps Sweep Through Iona

PHILADELPHIA – The Maryland volleyball team swept the Iona Gaels 3-0 to close out the Cherry and White Challenge on Saturday. After a 16 minute first set where the squad won 25-13 they continued to roll with 25-10 and 25-15 set victories. The squad outscored Iona 75-38 on the day. With victories over LIU-Brooklyn and Temple on Friday, the Terps came right back to McGonigle Hall on Saturday to finish the job.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Park, MD
Sports
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
umterps.com

Terps Hit the Road for Philadelphia

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The Terrapins volleyball team hits the road for the first time this season with the Cherry and White Challenge hosted by Temple. The weekend will feature Maryland matching-up with Long Island, Temple, and Iona. Friday night's meeting with Temple will be streamed on ESPN+. For the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

WATCH: Terps defense a 'good challenge for our guys on the perimeter'

The time has arrived. The offseason is now over as West Virginia's football team has traveled by bus to College Park, Maryland, for a season-opener against the Maryland Terrapins. The waiting is also over for the Mountaineer receivers. It's time for them to make good on their offseason pledge to be better in 2021 than they were in 2020. Behind the scenes, they've supposedly done all the right things. In public, they've said all the right things.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
purduesports.com

#8 Purdue Heads West for Rebel Challenge

LAS VEGAS – The #8 Purdue volleyball team is set for the Rebel Challenge, hosted by UNLV, for week two of the season. The two-day tournament will feature UNLV and No. 25 Washington State on Thursday and Friday, respectively. PURDUE: EFFICIENT FROM THE START. During preseason, HC Dave Shondell said...
COLLEGE SPORTS
offtackleempire.com

2021 Closing Arguments: Have the Terps turned a corner?

In our hurry to get you ALL the Closing Arguments, we were a little short on Maryland help. So quick! While we do that! Look at all our other Closing Arguments for Big Ten football while we find someone... ...whew. Just in time, here's friend of the program larry31 with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#The Charm City Challenge#Retrievers#Terpsvolleyball#B1g Freshman Of#Bison
247Sports

Maryland-West Virginia preview: Five keys for Terps

Maryland football renews a heated traditional border rivalry as it hosts West Virginia on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., with fans and students back in the stadium for the first time in two years because of COVID-19. The Terps are looking to bounce back after an abbreviated five-game 2020 season, while the Mountaineers are once again looking to reach a bowl game. Five keys to Saturday’s matchup:
NFL
dbknews.com

Undefeated Maryland volleyball brings a strong defense to Charm City Challenge

Laila Ricks prepares to spike the ball during Maryland volleyball’s 3-0 win over Hofstra on Aug. 28, 2021. (Collin Riviello/The Diamondback) Maryland volleyball left last week’s Cherry and White Challenge unscathed, going 3-0 in Philadelphia and bringing a 6-0 record back home to College Park for the first time since 2017.
MARYLAND STATE
umterps.com

#7 Maryland to Host Terrapin Invitational

Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex (College Park, MD) Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex (College Park, MD) COLLEGE PARK, MD - The seventh-ranked Maryland field hockey squad (2-1) will host the Terrapin Invitational this weekend. The Terps will welcome California, American, UMass and Richmond to College Park. Maryland will take on...
MARYLAND STATE
hailstate.com

Soccer Heads North For Big Ten Swing

STARKVILLE – For the first time in its history the Mississippi State soccer team will meet a Big Ten opponent when the Bulldogs travel north for a pair of matches against the conference this week. State (2-2-0) is set to play at Minnesota (2-0-1) on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Wright shines in loss to Terps

MORGANTOWN — Opening day for West Virginia may best be summed up following a troubling 30-24 loss at Maryland in one sentence:. A game was lost but a star was born. The star was Winston Wright Jr., who elbowed no less than Tavon Austin out of his way to a record-shattering day of kickoff returns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
umterps.com

Match Preview: No. 7 Maryland at No. 1 Georgetown

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The No. 7 Maryland men's soccer team completes its week of high profile local matches when it travels to face top ranked Georgetown on Saturday at Shaw Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., and fans can watch the action live on FloFC. Maryland moved up...
MARYLAND STATE
umterps.com

Terps Handle Howard, 3-0

CATONSVILLE, MD – Maryland (7-0) used a dominant performance to sweep the Howard Bison 3-0 on Friday morning at UMBC's Charm City Challenge Presented by Sir Speedy's. The victory marks the program's 16th victory over Howard as the Terps remain unbeaten against the Bison. Maryland took the first set thanks...
CATONSVILLE, MD
Daily Athenaeum

Mountaineers kick off 2021 season against Terps

On Saturday, the West Virginia football team and head coach Neal Brown step onto the field in College Park, Maryland, for their 2021 season opener against the Maryland Terrapins. This is the first true road game that the Mountaineers have opened a season with since 2005 and the first time...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Maryland And Penn Battle To 1-1 Draw

COLLEGE PARK, MD – For the second straight game Maryland battled for 110 minutes but settled for a tie, 1-1 against the Penn Quakers. Maryland found themselves in a deficit early as Penn capitalized on a rebound opportunity and took an early 1-0 lead. The Quakers continued to press forward but Maryland's defense led by Malikae Dayes and Zora Jackson kept them at-bay. Then, in the 17th minute, Maryland broke through. A seemingly innocuous foul by a Penn defender on a charging Olivia Hicks gave the Terps a free kick from just across midfield, near the Terps bench. Freshman Mori Sokoloff stepped up to the ball and fired a shot that kept floating and curving back towards the goal. The Quakers goalie only realized it was coming at her when it was too late as she could only get a hand on it as it went past her, tying the game. The Maryland bench erupted as they got the equalizer that they had been looking for.
MARYLAND STATE
umterps.com

Maryland Dominates Quinnipiac, 3-0

CATONSVILLE, MD – The Maryland volleyball team (8-0) swept the Quinnipiac Bobcats 3-0 on Friday night to extend the team's winning streak to eight matches and 11 straight sets. The first set was all Terps as Laila Ricks led a blistering attack with six kills and a .714 hitting percentage...
MARYLAND STATE
testudotimes.com

Maryland volleyball caps off the weekend with a three-set win over UMBC

With UMBC down 0-2 in the match, it was desperate to protect its undefeated tournament record against Maryland volleyball. After committing six errors, the Terps found themselves in a four-point hole, early in the third set. The Terps did not continue their fall into a relaxed mindset, though, as they...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy