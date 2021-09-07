Terps Head North to Charm City Challenge

COLLEGE PARK, MD – For the second straight game Maryland battled for 110 minutes but settled for a tie, 1-1 against the Penn Quakers. Maryland found themselves in a deficit early as Penn capitalized on a rebound opportunity and took an early 1-0 lead. The Quakers continued to press forward but Maryland's defense led by Malikae Dayes and Zora Jackson kept them at-bay. Then, in the 17th minute, Maryland broke through. A seemingly innocuous foul by a Penn defender on a charging Olivia Hicks gave the Terps a free kick from just across midfield, near the Terps bench. Freshman Mori Sokoloff stepped up to the ball and fired a shot that kept floating and curving back towards the goal. The Quakers goalie only realized it was coming at her when it was too late as she could only get a hand on it as it went past her, tying the game. The Maryland bench erupted as they got the equalizer that they had been looking for.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO