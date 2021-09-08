Technology Distribution Event - Computers for Qualifying Households

Refuge and Restoration partners with PCs for People, MiTek, SEFCA, and NPower to bridge the digital divide in the community. Dellwood, MO: Refuge and Restoration will partner with PCs for People (PC4P), Southeast Ferguson Community Association (SEFCA), and NPower with the support of MiTek to bridge the digital divide for families in the Dellwood/Ferguson community and surrounding area. This partnership will equip low-income households with access to affordable technology (desktops, laptops, and mobile hotspots). As a national leader of digital inclusion, PCs for People sources, refurbishes, redistributes, educates, and supports families with the tools and resources needed to achieve digital equity.