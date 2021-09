I’ve had a number of gigs over the past decade where I was required to hop on a plane—almost bi-weekly and with very short notice, usually a day or two in advance—and jet off to a far-flung destination for a single event or meeting. This isn't a flex. I don't like to travel, not in the least. Some professions are just like that; frequenting terminals and putting up with TSA comes with the territory, and I just had to deal with it. Indeed, traveling so much took some getting used to, but now I have it down to a science. And the first and foremost part of the equation, as I have to come to learn, is to get your hands on the best carry-on luggage.

LIFESTYLE ・ 16 HOURS AGO