Connie Wanzek

Pharmaceuticals|Posted byThe Hill
Christie: Biden's new vaccine mandate will 'harden opposition'
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said the new federal vaccine mandate that President Biden announced last week will “harden opposition” to getting inoculated. “This is going to harden opposition. Sometimes when you're a leader, you have to go in and use a sledgehammer. And I've been...
Tennis|Posted byReuters
Medvedev wins U.S. Open to end Djokovic calendar Grand Slam bid
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's quest for a record 21st major title that would have completed the calendar year Grand Slam collapsed at the final hurdle in a stunning 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat by Russian Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday. Medvedev, playing in...
Military|Posted byReuters
N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA
SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation. The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's...
POTUS|Posted byThe Hill
FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order
The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
Atlanta, GA|Posted byThe Hill
Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests
An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Tennis|Posted byABC News
Qualifier to champion: Britain's Raducanu, 18, wins US Open
She's the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in the professional era.
Los Angeles County, CA|Posted byNBC News
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari announce they're getting married
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, announced Sunday that they are engaged to be married. Asghari's agent, Brandon Cohen, said they made their long-term relationship official and are "deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them." The couple posted images on their Instagram...
Society|Posted byThe Associated Press
Biden embraces message of unity on 9/11 anniversary
NEW YORK (AP) — From an urban memorial to a remote field to the heart of of the nation’s military might, President Joe Biden on Saturday paid tribute at three hallowed places of grief and remembrance to honor the lives lost two decades ago in the 9/11 terror attacks. The...
Law Enforcement|Posted byThe Hill
Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers
U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...
Lewis County, NY|Posted byThe Hill
Hospital to stop delivering babies after 30 staffers quit over vaccine mandate
A hospital in upstate New York will stop delivering babies later this month after 30 staffers quit in protest of the facility’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Lewis County Health System CEO Gerald Cayer announced at a press conference on Friday that Lewis County General Hospital will be “unable to safely staff” its maternity department beginning Sept. 25.
