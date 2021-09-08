Historic Camden Hosts Second Saturday Programming
Saturday September 11th marks the latest edition of Second Saturdays at Historic Camden. The program is designed to offer enhanced living history demonstrations and is a great opportunity for visitors to engage with history in fun, educational ways. This week you can learn about saponification: from wood ash to soap and how it happens, how wild clay is processed and its many applications. In addition, a representative from Wreaths Across America will be there and presents a wonderful opportunity to learn about their organization and its mission. For more information, please visit www.historiccamden.org.www.kool1027.com
