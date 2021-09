Brizo pays tribute to Frank Lloyd Wright honoring his legacy and enduring artistic influence with this gorgeous new Frank Lloyd Wright® Bath Collection by Brizo®. Developed in collaboration with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, the bathroom suite aligns with his American architectural style in materials, construction of every exquisite detail. “We have been honored to work with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation as we developed and designed this collection,” said Judd Lord, Senior Director of Industrial Design. “Their dedication to create and inspire in the name of making life more beautiful mirrors our own steadfast commitment to inspire, challenge and elevate the world around us through distinct design and unparalleled craftsmanship. Staying true to Frank Lloyd Wright’s vision of reinvention was core to our product development, and the Foundation’s incredible knowledge and deep reverence for that vision has been invaluable.”

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO