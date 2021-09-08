CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egypt’s fintech ecosystem MNT-Halan announces $120m investment

International (DPI), and Lorax Capital Partners. In addition, the company has also attracted venture capital backing from Middle East Venture Partners, Endeavor Catalyst, and DisruptTech. This round of investment demonstrates confidence in the fintech opportunity in Egypt and further institutionalizes the capitalization table of MNT-Halan. Previous investors of MNT-Halan have included GB Capital, DPI, Algebra Ventures, Wamda, Nowaisi Capital, Unidelta, Egypt Ventures, Battery Road Digital Holdings, and Shaka VC.

Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain Tech Firm CoreLedger Adds Industry Heavyweights to Board

Blockchain technology firm CoreLedger this week added a pair of industry veterans to its advisory board. David Ishag is the CEO of Beaurivage Finance SA, a Swiss wealth management company providing portfolio management, investment advisory and family office services. He has more than three decades of experience in private banking and equity and also worked in mobile and online marketing. His resume includes stints at Barclays Merchant Bank, BZW in London, Republic National Bank of New York, Union Bancaire Privée in Geneva, and Y2K Finance, a $2 billion company on the Irish Stock Exchange. Ishag served as vice chairman CIO of Wharton Asset Management and was founder and chairman of wireless company Pogo Technology Limited and Espotting Media, sold in 2004 for USD 170 Million.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Financial Service Market Is Going To Boom | AXA, Bank of America, Independent British retail banks

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Financial Service examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Financial Service study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Financial Service market report advocates analysis of United health Group, Agricultural Bank of China, Banks incorporated in the UK, AXA, Bank of America, Independent British retail banks, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China & Bank of China.
EconomyZDNet

Brazil announces data scope for final phase of Open Banking

Brazil's Central Bank has released the minimum scope of data for the final phase of the country's implementation of Open Banking. The Open Banking implementation started in Brazil in February 2021 as part of a broader modernization agenda for the financial services industry. Under the model, consumers have the right to access their financial data held by institutions via application programming interfaces (APIs) - and consent to the use of that data by third-parties for their benefit.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

FinTech, ID-Focused Firms Helm Public Listing Announcements this Week

Listing announcements this past week — for traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), and for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) — were centered on FinTech, ID management and workplace-focused firms. That brought the banking IPO plans year to date to 51, while the workplace related listings stand at 34. Drilling down...
Economyfinovate.com

Financial Inclusion in Latin America; A Look at Fintech Up ‘n’ Comers in Egypt

The Road to Greater Financial Inclusion in Latin America. This week’s Finovate Global Reports takes a look at the drive for financial inclusion in Latin America. BN Americas this week featured a research survey conducted by Peruvian financial services company Credicorp and research firm Ipsos. The study queried approximately 8,400 households in seven Latin American countries: Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, and Peru.
WorldWestport News

What It Takes to Create a Leading Fintech Hub

There is no doubt in my mind that Singapore is emerging as a key fintech hub not just for Asia, but for the world. The fintech startup scene here is tremendously vibrant, and its momentum continues to build. Dozens of Singaporean fintech startups, many of them with an international outlook,...
Economyfinextra.com

Interswitch partners Codebase on African digital financial services

Interswitch Group (Interswitch), Africa’s leading technology-driven company focused on the digitization of payments in Africa, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Codebase Technologies (CBT), a leading global open API banking solution provider, to accelerate the digital banking transformation across the African continent. "The partnership will enable financial...
Worldfinextra.com

Australian fintechs rail against ‘de-banking’ practices

During a Senate inquiry into “Australia as a Technology and Finance Centre” representatives from three fintech firms criticised Australian banks for their ‘de-banking’ practices, which tend to hit those involved in the crypto sector particularly hard. ‘De-banking’ refers to financial institutions withdrawing their banking services from a business. This may...
Marketsfinextra.com

Capital markets fintech Irwin closes $20m Series A

Irwin, a capital markets financial technology company, today announced the closing of a $20 million Series A financing round led by K1 Investment Management (“K1”), a leading investment firm focusing on high-growth enterprise software companies. The company will use the investment to aggressively scale its global team and operations to...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Egypt based Microfinance Lending Firm MNT-Halan Acquires Investments from Equity Funds

Three private equity funds and a select group of VCs have reportedly invested around $120 million in Egypt-based MNT-Halan, a microfinance lending and payments firm. “MNT-Halan is Egypt’s largest and fastest growing lender to the unbanked. Founded in 2018, with roots dating back to 2010, the company is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt. MNT-Halan was created to digitally bank the unbanked and substitute cash with electronic solutions. MNT-Halan has obtained the micro, consumer and nano finance licenses from the Financial Regulatory Authority enabling it to provide services to both businesses and consumers across Egypt. It has also obtained the first independent electronic wallet license from the Central Bank of Egypt to disburse, collect and transfer money digitally through mobile applications.”
Businessfinextra.com

Scalapay raises $155m in Europe’s largest ever equity funding round

Buy now and pay later (BNPL) start-up, Scalapay, today announced that it has raised $155 million in equity funding as part of its Series A investment round – the largest round ever raised in Europe. Led by Tiger Global, which valued Scalapay at $700M, the Series A received participation from Baleen Capital and Woodson Capital. The new investors join existing investors, Fasanara Capital and Ithaca Investments.
Businessfinextra.com

Flutterwave and MTN Momo partner

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has today announced a mobile money partnership with MTN Group, Africa’s largest telecommunications provider. This partnership will allow businesses integrating Flutterwave in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia to receive payments via MTN Mobile Money (MoMo). MTN MoMo is a fintech platform providing...
Economyfinextra.com

Axway launches open banking programme in Brazil

Open banking is revolutionizing the market and poised to transform Brazil's financial system, but in order to implement this system, there are a number of factors that Fintechs, banks and other financial institutions need to understand and adapt. Armed with extensive experience in open banking initiatives in Europe and Asia,...
Businessfinextra.com

Gr4vy forms partnerships with Banked and GoCardless

Gr4vy, a cloud-native payments company, today announced two new partnerships designed to transform and give optionality to how consumers pay with a bank account and empower merchants in the process. The new partnerships, now integrated into Gr4vy's cutting-edge cloud-native payment orchestration platform (POP), are with Banked, the real-time payments network...
Businessfinextra.com

Greengage recieves second institutional investment

Greengage Global Holding Ltd ("Greengage"), a UK registered company, which plans to become the first digital merchant bank via its wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary Greengage & Co. Ltd, today announced that it has received a second institutional investment, in addition to its recent £2.5m investment from IOVLabs. Greengage & Co. Ltd is currently engaged in the regulatory approval process with the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (“GFSC”) to receive a Gibraltar banking licence.
BusinessTechCrunch

Egyptian fintech MNT-Halan lands $120M from Apis Partners, DisrupTech and others

Traditional banks often overlook this segment because of their spending power or financial status, and fintechs have seized the opportunity to cater to their needs. One such fintech is MNT-Halan, and today, the company, which describes itself as “Egypt’s leading fintech ecosystem,” is announcing that it has closed a $120 million investment.
Businessfinextra.com

Latvian fintech Jeff raises $1.5m seed extension to support unbanked in Asia

Jeff App, the Latvian fintech startup providing a data-enabled loan brokerage platform for unbanked and underbanked customers in Asia, has closed a $1.5 million seed extension round led by J12 Ventures, bringing the total amount raised by Jeff App to $2.5M. Joining the round were iSeed Ventures and Toy Ventures, alongside existing investors EstBAN, Startup Wise Guys and other angels. The funds will be used to scale the team from 15 to 40+ employees, with an emphasis on high-caliber hires. The larger team will support faster new market expansion, growth in B2B sales and partnerships, and offline services.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

South Korea’s fintech stretches valuation limits

HONG KONG, Sept 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - South Korea’s financial technology mania has reached new heights. The payments-to-wealth management arm of super-app owner Kakao cut the price range of its initial public offering by roughly 6% after regulators ordered it read more to revise its filings. Kakao Pay’s enterprise will now be worth as much as about $10 billion, or 27 times 2021 annualised sales. Brazilian fintech services PagSeguro (PAGS.N) and StoneCo (STNE.O) and American e-lender Upstart (UPST.O) trade at an average 16 times.

