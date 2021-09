Everyone knows there are only four seasons: winter, spring, summer and football. Opening day is better than Christmas, and coming as quickly as Tre White closes on a wideout. By Thursday, you should have known what you’re wearing, if not laid it out on the edge of your bed. You should have scripted your first 15 moves for Sunday morning. Your brand, spanking new Buffalo Bills gear likely gets the call to the game-day roster, while your old favorite, likely better Bills duds, are on the inactive list – although they must be ready in a pinch.