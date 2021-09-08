Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy

Apple's 4th generation iPad Air has a lot going for it. The A14 Bionic SoC at the heart of the device offers great performance in a wide variety of apps and games, and the 10.9" Liquid Retina display looks great under many different conditions. In fact, for some use cases, the iPad Air could rival a full-fledged computer, if only it had the necessary input devices to maximize productivity. There are numerous companies attempting to address this deficiency of the iPad Air though, including industry stalwart, Logitech. Recently, Logitech introduced the Combo Touch, a form-fitting series of cases for the iPad with its own detachable keyboard and track pad. Would this be enough to push the iPad Air from media consumption device to productivity machine? Let's find out...