Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy

Business Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK, Calif. & LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) is simplifying personal workspaces and improving the video meeting experience for remote and hybrid workers with the launch of Logi Dock, an all-in-one docking station with one-touch meeting controls and a built-in speakerphone, targeted to be certified for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. With Logi Dock, Logitech provides professionals one sleek solution to optimize their desk setup and create a more productive workspace as many organizations transition to permanent hybrid workforces.

