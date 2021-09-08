Pregnant women with HHC have limited access to pharmacotherapy

Hereditary haemochromatosis (HHC) is an iron storage disorder that can be caused by mutations in the HFE gene, which encodes human homeostatic iron regulator protein. Common symptoms of HHC are non-specific and include fatigue, malaise, bone pain and adrenal insufficiency. HHC impairs iron metabolism, which leads to the toxic accumulation of ferric and ferrous substances. If the disease remains untreated, it can result in liver cirrhosis. This increases the risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma, which is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide.