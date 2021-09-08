Rosh Hashanah Reflection: Measuring and Celebrating Time

We live in a pluralistic community here in southeast Seattle. Even how we celebrate time varies. According to the Gregorian (standard) calendar, the new year started on January 1, 2021. But the Ethiopian New Year starts Sept. 11 and the year will be 2013. Islam just celebrated New Year the second week of August and it’s now 1443. Chinese Lunar New Year was in February and it’s 4719. The Hindi New Year of 2078 happened in April.