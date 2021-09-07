Source–WSP Could Lose Hundreds of Troopers Over Vaccine Mandate
According to information released by Jason Rantz of AM 770 KTTH Radio Seattle, the Washington State Patrol could be heading for a staffing crisis come October 19th. Going into the Labor Day Weekend, Rantz released information, backed up by some emails obtained from the WSP, showing that basically, staffers in the agency will not have any of their religious exemptions granted over being forced to get vaccinated.97rockonline.com
