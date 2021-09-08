CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Pasco Police vs Pasco Fire Tomorrow In a Battle for Blood

By Woody
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive takes place tomorrow in Pasco! The Pasco Police are competing with the Pasco Fire Department to see who can get the most donations during this drive. Will you stop by the Pasco Police Department on West Clark to make your donation? Or will you go to the Pasco fire department to get a free water bottle? The free water bottle sounds pretty good, so what is the Pasco Police Department offering? They promised to call off the pursuit! (Depending on conditions, and thanks to crappy new laws LOL).

