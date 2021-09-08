Sarah Rowe
Sarah serves as the director of admissions at Anderson University. She graduated from AU in 2011 and loved the way she was challenged as a student, both personally and academically. Sarah had the opportunity to study abroad in Mexico through her Spanish major, where she learned a lot about being a global citizen. She found a group of people she considered family during her time as a student, and she loves helping future Ravens find their place on AU’s campus, as well.anderson.edu
