Today, Thunderlotus Games announced that the second free content update for Spiritfarer is now available on all platforms. The update features the newest character “Beverly” and a whole range of quality of life improvements. These include being able to travel to three locations without having to queue them separately in the map room. Also added to the game were two more save files, new spicy foods and a new room for treasure maps. The list of all additions and more can be found in the patch notes here.