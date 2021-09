Season 10 is well underway, and many players are curious about what an Apex Legends weapon tier list for September 2021 would look like. Season 10 brought a lot of changes to Apex Legends' weapons. A new LMG was added, the L-star LMG was given attachment options and weapons rotated in and out of the care package. There was also the addition of a new hop-up known as the Boosted Loader. This hop-up is exclusive to the Wingman and Hemlock and rewards players for reloading a nearly empty magazine with extra bullets and a faster reload time. Remember that care package exclusive weapons will not be ranked on this list and weapons are in no particular order within their rank.