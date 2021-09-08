Power rankings: SI gives Buffalo Bills their lowest rating

Sports Illustrated is not as high on the Bills as perhaps you are… or as anyone else is.

Throughout the offseason, almost every national media outlet has saved the top-four spots in their polls for the last four teams football fans saw play. Included in that is the Bills, along with the Packers, Chiefs and Buccaneers.

However, SI decided that the Bills will only crack the top-five in their preseason power ranking.

The Bills slot in as the NFL’s fifth-best team with the 2021 regular season just around the corner:

Josh Allen took a major leap last season, and now expectations in Buffalo are higher than they’ve been since fans wore Starter jackets to the games. This team is good enough to beat anyone its path.

Some high praise for the Bills, but the real question is who surpassed them? The answer is the Rams, who slide in at No. 4.

But the Bills are not alone in getting a bit of shade. The Packers finish behind the Chiefs at the top of the totem poll. In most cases, power rankings have featured the Chiefs and Bucs in the top two spots. Not at Sports Illustrated.

At least the Bills are still outranking the rest of the division. The the AFC East finishes: