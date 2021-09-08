Armed robbers arrested after holding up Bulgari jewelry store in Paris

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Compton man has been arrested in a series of jewelry store robberies and thefts in Downtown LA and police believe he may be responsible for other crimes. (credit: LAPD) Traquan Bell, 32, of Compton, was arrested Friday in Costa Mesa. He is being held without bail. According to the LAPD, Bell is suspected of snatching $31,075 worth of jewelry from the owner of a jewelry store in the 600 block of South Hill Street on March 23, then crashing through the store’s glass door while running away. In a July 8 robbery, Bell allegedly took $40,000 worth of gold chains. Less than a month later, police say Bell walked into another store in the same block as the other stores that had been robbed and took $77,1770 worth of jewelry on Aug. 2. Detectives believe Bell may have been behind other robberies and grand thefts in the area are seeking information or more victims who may have information about other possible crimes. Anyone with information can call Central Robbery Detective Brian Richardson at (213) 996-1875.