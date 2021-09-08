CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed robbers arrested after holding up Bulgari jewelry store in Paris

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmed robbers struck a Bulgari store on the wealthy Place Vendome in Paris, France, and snatched jewelry reportedly worth nearly $12 million. Three robbers then fled by car, and two were arrested after a police chase through the French capital.Sept. 8, 2021.

