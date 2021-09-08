CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple Bottom Line: Alexa, stop Jeff Bezos

By MONTANA DENTON
Daily Trojan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you may have heard from Bo Burnham’s recent musical number, Jeff Bezos is a former CEO and entrepreneur born in 1964. But what are the motivations behind the man, the meme, the infamous legend? Aside from being the founder and current executive chairman of Amazon, having a net worth of nearly $200 billion dollars and soaring into the sky in his suggestively-shaped rocket, the bald-headed billionaire believes that the solution to the climate crisis is outer space.

