Triple Bottom Line: Alexa, stop Jeff Bezos

You know you’re made it in life when you can wear a cowboy hat into space in your own rocket and not care what anyone thinks. Cowboy hats and rockets aside, Bezos is best known as the founder of Amazon.com and as the world’s richest man. He is a visionary who even isn’t afraid of making his own business obsolete. He famously told his company that one day, Amazon would fail, but that the job of the company’s leadership was to delay that date as long as possible through constant innovation.