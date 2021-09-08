Therapeutically Modulating Cerebral Blood Flow
The arachnoid is one of the three meninges, or brain membranes, and is responsible for mechanically and immunologically protecting the brain and the spinal cord. It allows communication between the cerebrospinal fluid (which bathes the brain and the spinal cord) and the cerebral blood vessels, and controls several crucial physiological responses in the brain, such as supplying nutrients and eliminating toxic waste.www.technologynetworks.com
Comments / 0