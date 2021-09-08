CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schumer on $3.5 trillion bill: ‘We’re moving full speed ahead’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that Democrats are moving “full speed ahead” on the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill despite the call for a “strategic pause” and smaller price tag from moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. “We’re moving full speed ahead,” Schumer said on a...

