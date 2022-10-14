ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday Pokemon card deals 2022 - prepare for the best deals

By Benjamin Abbott
 2 days ago

The big day itself is on the way, so it's time to start preparing for Black Friday Pokemon card deals. Whether you’re a long-time collector looking for an elusive card or a new collector hunting down your first pack, it's a great time to grab yourself a bargain.

However, you'll need to be quick. Considering that Pokemon has - and probably always will be - one of the best card games on the market, competition for those reductions is sure to be fierce. Packs don’t get a discount too often either, so even if you just want a booster or two from this year's Black Friday Pokemon card deals, preparing yourself early means you'll be ready to strike when the Black Friday Pokemon deals kick off.

That's why our experts have compiled all their best hints and tips here to help you score a discount during 2022's Black Friday Pokemon card deals. That includes everything from the retailers you should prioritize to last year's best offers. Basically? We've got you covered if you want to ace 2022's Black Friday gaming deals .

Black Friday Pokemon card deals - FAQ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17oF2q_0bpwtsvM00

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

When will Black Friday Pokemon card deals start?

The sales event always lands on the final Friday of November, so that means we can expect this year's Black Friday Pokemon card deals to take place on November 25 .

However, that isn't to say you won't find any reductions before or after that point. Black Friday kicks off much earlier - and lasts longer - these days, so start looking from mid-November until early December.

Where will I find the best Black Friday Pokemon card deals?

Even though Amazon is always a good bet when it comes to Black Friday Pokemon cards, the likes of Walmart (in-store, anyway) are often pretty great in terms of discounts. Unfortunately, everyone's cottoned on to this fact and the shelves are stripped bare pretty fast. That means you'll need to be fast if you want to catch 'em all - OK, fine (we'll stop with the Pokejokes now).

Amazon USA: A reliable choice for variety and deals on major packs
Amazon UK: Trad itionally good for discounts on the biggest sets
Walmart: Offer s a surprising range of card deals, especially in-store
Best Buy: Plent y of boxsets available, but mainly new ones

Black Friday Pokemon card deals - what to expect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12U6lZ_0bpwtsvM00

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Trading Card Game doesn't get reduced in price very often, so that makes any discount you can lay your hands on worth considering. Because most sets old and new hold their value throughout the year, don't hesitate to pounce on any saving that appears this November - even if it's a small one.

In our experience, we've found that the majority of discounts are on tins or pre-made decks of cards... especially if they come with freebies like t-shirts. Boosters occasionally get a reduction too, but those offers seem rarer.

If you're a newcomer, you should definitely check out the Pokemon Battle Academy box

Actually, 'rare' is a good way to describe Black Friday Pokemon card deals. They aren't all that common, so don't hesitate if you see any kind of discount at all. It might be the best you'll get.

If you're a newcomer, you should definitely check out the Pokemon Battle Academy box this Black Friday though; it's a super effective introduction (apologies, it was too tempting) to the game itself and gives you everything you need to play right away. Because it often gets a price cut and has been reduced during Black Friday before, we'd say to keep an eye on it as we enter the November sales season.

Last year's best Black Friday Pokemon card deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445AvE_0bpwtsvM00

Pokemon TCG Celebrations Deluxe Pin Collection | $19.99 at GameStop
While not discounted, this set gave you a lot for the price tag. With booster packs from the highly coveted Celebrations set, you also get a great Zacian promo card and a delightful Pikachu pin with a moveable background so you make the mouse surf or fly.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vy9eF_0bpwtsvM00

Pokemon V Battle Deck - Victini vs Gardevoir | $43.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $4 - The TCG: V Battle Deck is a great option for newcomers who want to start out with some solid decks to play the game, so getting even a small amount of money off here was tempting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YQF9_0bpwtsvM00

Pokemon TCG: Celebrations Premium Pikachu V Max Figure Collection and Pikachu T-Shirt Bundle | £67.99 at Zavvi
This pre-order bundle got you a lot for the price tag, with a premium boxset that includes a Pikachu V Max figure and Celebrations 25th anniversary booster packs, along with a t-shirt available in a range of sizes feature the famous electric mouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJrvd_0bpwtsvM00

Pokemon TCG: Celebrations Deluxe Pin Box 25th Anniversary & T-Shirt Bundle | £34.99 at Zavvi
As another great bundle that was available for pre-order for December 8 from Zavvi, this got you a fantastic Celebrations pin collection featuring Zacian promo card, along with an Eevee t-shirt.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5tfo_0bpwtsvM00

Pokemon Triple Booster Pack | £13 £10.40 at Argos
Save 20% - You could snap up three booster packs and save yourself 20% off of the normal price tag using the code TOYS20 at checkout. Which boosters you got would vary, but they could include packs from Evolving Skies, Chilling Reign, and Sword and Shield expansions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZHFw_0bpwtsvM00

Pokemon TCG Elite Trainer Box Battle Styles | £42 £33.60 at Argos
Save 20% - Elite trainer boxes don't get discounted all that often, so this was definitely worth checking out. You could save yourself just over £8 on the Battle Styles box over at Argos using the code TOYS20 at checkout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vj3o_0bpwtsvM00

Pokemon Card Tin Assortment | £19 £15.20 at Argos
Save 20% - You could get a selection of different Pokemon card tins for less by using the code TOYS20 at checkout over at Argos. With an assortment available, you got one tin at random from a select range.

There are plenty of other offers to choose from, including Black Friday board game deals , Black Friday Lego deals , and 2022's D&D Black Friday deals . Take a look if you want some gift-giving inspiration!

