Soccer changes tide with three consecutive victories

App State women’s soccer lost 2-0 against Wake Forest Sunday at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, facing one of their strongest opponents of the season. “You play these teams because your goal is to win the Sun Belt tournament, and once you do that, these are the teams you play, you can be prepared for that experience during the season,” head coach Sarah Strickland said. “They are a great team. They’re very athletic. They have a lot of things going for them, and as far as us being able to match up and compete is great for us.”