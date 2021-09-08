CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer changes tide with three consecutive victories

By HECTOR ALMENDAREZ
Daily Trojan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen’s soccer won back-to-back matches over Michigan and Western Michigan, managing two consecutive clean sheets after two losses early in the season. After their convincing 4-2 win over Utah Valley last Saturday, the Trojans beat the Wolverines in overtime with a hard-fought, narrow 1-0 victory. Despite Michigan’s barrage of shots, USC’s defense, headed by senior goalkeeper Anna Smith’s heroics, kept the Wolverines at bay during regulation time.

