Why is This Boise Man Stealing Lizards from Pet Stores?
I had a step uncle who had a thing for lizards. He had a decent collection and had even built a massive outdoor aquarium for his large iguanas. He is no longer a part of the family and I can say honestly that he probably loved those lizards more than my cousins. This man may have a similar love for lizards. Either that or there is something else entirely going on here. One thing is for sure this will make you scratch your head.mix106radio.com
Comments / 0