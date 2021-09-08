CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

County reports 66 new COVID cases, new virus death

Observer
 4 days ago

The Chautauqua County Department of Health reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 as well as a new virus-related death. The information was collected Tuesday. Of the new cases, 16 came from people living in the Jamestown zip code; 13 in Fredonia; six in Dunkirk; four in Frewsburg; three each in Silver Creek, Ashville, Bemus Point and Portland; two each in Westfield, Lakewood and Falconer; and one each in Forestville, South Dayton, Brocton, Clymer, Dewittville, Kennedy, Panama, Ripley and Sherman.

www.observertoday.com

