Dr. Adam Loe, D.C. and his wife Lauren just celebrated one year of business in Glenwood with The Lakes Family Chiropractic. Adam and Lauren were living in the Fargo-Moorhead area prior to moving to Glenwood last year and would frequently drive through Glenwood to visit family and friends. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they had a lot of time to think about their future and decided to make the move to Glenwood that they had always talked about. They celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The Lakes Family Chiropractic is located at 16 Minnesota Ave. West in Glenwood. Pictured left to right are Lauren, Adam and Leigh Sangren, The Lakes Family Chiropractic billing coordinator.