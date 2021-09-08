Body Percy McGee Willson passed away peacefully on August 28, 2021 at the age of 87 in Bryan, Texas following a brief illness. Percy was the youngest of six children, born on November 22, 1933 to Clarence and Ella (Perry) Willson. He was raised on the family farm near Brookesmith (Brown County), Texas. He graduated from Brookesmith High School in 1952.Percy worked in the grain industry for over 35 years, predominantly in the Texas Panhandle region. He spent most of those years with Friona Industries as manager of the Black Grain Company. He had fond memories.