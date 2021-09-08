Jerald Lynn Brown, 79, passed away August 23, 2021, in Madisonville, Texas. He was born on December 17, 1941. Jerald graduated from Iola High School and lived most of his life in Bedias and Iola. He was married to the love of his life, Cindia, for 52 years. They raised 3 children and worked in ministry at Bedias Baptist Church for 37 years. During their time there, they ministered to countless people, led many to the Lord, and consistently showed Christ’s love through all of the activities and ministries of the church. Jerald and Cindia made a great team--Jerald preaching and Cindia playing the piano. Jerald dearly loved the congregation God entrusted to him as well as anyone in the community. He got involved in all areas of their life and truly embodied what it means to serve and love as Christ did. He spent many hours of his ministry doing the little things for people--installing sewer systems, repairing air conditioners, taking people to doctor’s appointments, and praying over those who were sick.