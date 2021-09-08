CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearne, TX

DAVID VINCIN WILSON

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraveside services for David Vincin Wilson, 85, of Hearne and formerly of Centerville will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at New Salem Cemetery. Rev. Bobby W. Burleson will officiate the service. There will be no public visitation.David Vincin Wilson was born November 16, 1935 in Gause, Texas to Thurman & Esther (Payne) Wilson. He worked for the electric company as a tree trimmer for over thirty years in the Dallas area. He and his late wife, Girthel were married June 19, 1972, and Dave always commented that marrying her was one of the best decisions he had ever made. They lived in Duncanville and Fairfield before making their home in Centerville. He also retired from the Centerville School District. Dave and Girthel enjoyed traveling to Branson, Missouri, also visiting Hot Springs Arkansas and the Tennessee Smokey Mountains. David passed away August 29, 2021 in Bryan, Texas. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; wife, Girthel Wilson; son, Scott Wilson; step-son, Kenneth Burleson Jr; brother, Bobby Joe Wilson & sister, Mary Gladys Kornegay Surviving family members include son, Mark Wilson of Calvert; step-daughter Debbie LaSalle (A.C.) of Madisonville; brother, Cecil Wilson (Barbara) of Burleson; brothers-in-law, David Wells (Carolyn) and Fred Wells (Mary) all of Centerville, grandsons, Justin Wilson (Andrea) of Calvert and Chad Wilson of Calvert; Shane Hassler of Iola; granddaughter, Crystal Callaham (Dave) of Madisonville and great-grandchildren, Keaton, Tyler, Dalton, Trey (Meagan), Delaney and Dillon. Arrangements are under the direction of Walters Funeral Home, Centerville, Texas.

