Body Gene Eldridge was born February 21st, 1974 in Baytown, Texas. He passed from this life on August 28th, 2021 after an arduous battle with COVID. Gene is survived by two sons, Sean Eldridge of Clear Lake, Texas and Josh Eldridge of Houston, Texas; parents, Vernon and Jeanette Eldridge of Midway, Texas; siblings, Robbie Hoff and wife, Jennifer of Evergreen, Texas, Heather Fuhrer and husband, Clinton of Bonesteel, South Dakota, and Tiffany Liedtke and husband, Eric of Austin, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.