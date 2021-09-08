Martin Wampler, II, 78, of Midway, Texas passed away August 25, 2021 in Houston, Texas following a short illness. A funeral service honoring his life was held 2 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas. Martin Wampler was born May 31, 1943 in Indiana to Martin Edward, Sr. & Ruby (Willess) Wampler. He was employed by Continental Airlines for thirty-nine years as an accomplished pilot. He had also been a rancher for the past twenty years. Martin enjoyed playing golf in his spare time. He had lived in Midway since 1999, coming from Houston, Texas.Martin was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by wife, Beatrice (Ortiz) Wampler of Midway; sons, Josh Bradford, Martin Wampler, III and Matthew Wampler and daughter, Wendy. Arrangements were in the care of Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas.