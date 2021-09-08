Body David Michael Olm, 43, of Madisonville, Texas passed away at his home on Sunday, September 5, 2021. David was born on May 10, 1978 in Bryan, Texas and graduated from Madisonville High School in 1996. During his life, he enjoyed living in Austin, College Station, and Madisonville, and was employed in various positions in the service industry. He had a love for riding motorcycles, especially on the open road, relaxing at the lake, and liked nothing more than spending time with family and friends; David will be greatly missed by all who knew him. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Christy Olm, son, Cody LaCombe, mother, Brenda Olm, two sisters, Corye Sparks (Jeff), Tara Tate (Shannon), lifelong friend, Coley Dool, and several aunts, uncles, a niece and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Olm, grandparents, Joseph and Doris Rasler, and Kenneth and Jane Olm. David put his faith and trust in Jesus, and is now in the loving arms of his Savior. A celebration of life will be held with close family and friends. Donations in David’s memory can be made to a charity of your choice.