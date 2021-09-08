CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redding, CA

Council Pulls Sale Of City Land From Tuesday’s Agenda

1053classichits.com
 4 days ago

It’s a first in California. Eight 3D printed homes will soon be built in Redding after the city council voted Tuesday night to approve a loan in the amount of almost $2.5 Million to a company called Access Home which has already built affordable homes in Tempe, Arizona and Austin, Texas. The new homes to be built off of Lake Boulevard at a cost of 30-40 percent less than a traditional stick-built homes, will be available to income qualified individuals. Once the 3D printer arrives in town, each home can be built through an automated process in about 31 and a half hours each. The company will also be building homes for the park host at the Enterprise Community Park, and the John Reginato River Access Park.

www.1053classichits.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Texas State
City
Redding, CA
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Redding, CA
Business
Redding, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Access Home#3d#The Civic Auditorium#The Mcconnell Foundation#K2 Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation. The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy