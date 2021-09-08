Council Pulls Sale Of City Land From Tuesday’s Agenda

It’s a first in California. Eight 3D printed homes will soon be built in Redding after the city council voted Tuesday night to approve a loan in the amount of almost $2.5 Million to a company called Access Home which has already built affordable homes in Tempe, Arizona and Austin, Texas. The new homes to be built off of Lake Boulevard at a cost of 30-40 percent less than a traditional stick-built homes, will be available to income qualified individuals. Once the 3D printer arrives in town, each home can be built through an automated process in about 31 and a half hours each. The company will also be building homes for the park host at the Enterprise Community Park, and the John Reginato River Access Park.