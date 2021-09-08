Dopapod Kicks off Stacked Fall Tour at the Brooklyn Bowl

Dopapod, known for their technical precision and improvisational composition, will embark on a stacked fall tour, starting with two nights at the legendary Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, NY on September 10th and 11th, 2021. This band recently took a hiatus in 2018 to recharge. They are now back, fully energized and ready to deliver their signature mix of funk, jazz, bluegrass and electronica, all while balancing the darker tones of heavy rock. The jam friendly Brooklyn Bowl is the perfect venue to begin their ambitious schedule.