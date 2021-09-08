Gov’t Mule Announces First-Ever Blues Album ‘Heavy Load Blues’

Lamar Williams Jr. is building off the momentum of joining the international funk group The New Mastersounds during their 20th-anniversary tour and the release of their Billboard-charting record ‘Shake It’ in 2019. The son of the late Lamar Williams, who played bass with The Allman Brothers 1972-1976 has released a brand new original solo single “Cold As Ice” available now on Color Red. Succeeding last Friday’s release of “A Brighter Day,” a collaboration series launched by The New Mastersounds that featured renditions of the Eddie Roberts arrangement with vocals crafted by fellow Color Red artists Josh Hoyer and Adryon de Leon, Williams’ version was the capstone interpretation in the series and it was the perfect catapult to set the stage for the eclectic vocalist’s new solo release.