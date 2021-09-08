CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Ashcroft to release 'Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1' on 10/29

gratefulweb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Ashcroft is set to release the new album Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 on October 29th via RPA / BMG. The album features twelve newly recorded acoustic versions of classic songs from his back catalogue spanning both his solo career and his time with The Verve. After the lockdown was...

gratefulweb.com

