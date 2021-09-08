Richard Ashcroft to release 'Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1' on 10/29

“The inspiration behind the ‘Full Cup’ video was to keep it real - using locations and people true to my everyday life, all of whom make my life full,” Juliana shares. “After a really rough spring this year, I booked a camping trip with my girlfriends who are all incredibly talented artists and creatively like-minded and we brainstormed on ideas. Ultimately, I wanted the narrative of the video to be simple. Something that was warm, inviting, and full of love for the self, for family and friends, and for the sun on my face. It all felt right and I loved being able to create with my friends who I love and respect so much.”