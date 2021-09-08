Chris Hillman's 'Time Between' audiobook features 20 song excerpts

While the Monkees may have first been known as a music-driven television comedy that won two Emmys in 1976, no one could have possibly foreseen the impact this Monkee Momentum had. The Last Train to Clarksville was about to depart, and America wanted to go along for the ride. Consisting of former child stars Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones, and throwing in the musically gifted Peter Tork, and Michael Nesmith, these four teen idols did something no one was expecting. They flat out competed with the best bands in the best era, taking on the Beatles, the Beach Boys, and becoming synonymous with 1960’s music forever. They flat out made believers out of all of us.